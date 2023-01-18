Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands makes up approximately 3.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN remained flat at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

