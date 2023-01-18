Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $14.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 288,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

VGK traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,919. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

