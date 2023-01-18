RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.03 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,174.84 or 0.99812172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $74.03 million and $29,499.54 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.88593284 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,331.39716957 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,532.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

