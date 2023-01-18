RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $20,826.06 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.81 million and approximately $27,913.69 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,826.06 or 1.00122929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,798.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00401901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00787891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00099094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00579570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00206670 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.88593284 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 21,331.39716957 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,532.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

