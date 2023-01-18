Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 20,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.