Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ashtead Technology (LON:AT)

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.88) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Ashtead Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 330 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.70 ($4.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a market cap of £262.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3,666.67.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Tony Durrant bought 10,000 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £31,700 ($38,682.12).

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.