Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 59,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.