Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

RCLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.80.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 37.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 783,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 212,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.