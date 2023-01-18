Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 600,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,864,018 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,803,311.64.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $177,923.20.

CompoSecure Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 517,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

