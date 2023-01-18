Rocket Pool Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96.44 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $342.90 million and approximately $96.44 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $33.36 or 0.00159692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00421318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.91 or 0.29573449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

