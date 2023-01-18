Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $1,677.80 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $298.22 million and $13.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,677.80 or 0.07911600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,675.04701113 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $11,460,678.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

