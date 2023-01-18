Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.68. 157,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,423,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Insider Activity

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,482,810.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 539,300 shares of company stock worth $3,848,509. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

