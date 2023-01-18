Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

