Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,374 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of ResMed worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,359. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

