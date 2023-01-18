Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,275 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Mueller Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mueller Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 152.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

