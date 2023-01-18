Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.