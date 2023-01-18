Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.13 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Trimble worth $39,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

