Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,567,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $4,288,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

