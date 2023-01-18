Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 202,243 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

