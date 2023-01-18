Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 20,164 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

