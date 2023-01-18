Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.