Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 119,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 107,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.