Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 7,943 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

