Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

