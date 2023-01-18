Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

