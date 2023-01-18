Ripio Credit Network Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $925,120.38 and $17,601.10 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00232208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

