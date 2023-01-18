RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$305.26 million for the quarter.
