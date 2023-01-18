Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

