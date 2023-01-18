RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,299. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

