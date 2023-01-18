Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($271.74) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €204.00 ($221.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 2.5 %

Rheinmetall stock opened at €221.30 ($240.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 12-month high of €227.90 ($247.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €192.19 and its 200 day moving average is €175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

