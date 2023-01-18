Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives $240.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

