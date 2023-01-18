Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 781.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

