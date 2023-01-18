Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

SHEL stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

