Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 52.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $324.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

