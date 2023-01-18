Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 5.5 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.