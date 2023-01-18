Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renasant by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

