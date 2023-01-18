Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 525 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $447.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.76 and its 200-day moving average is $443.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

