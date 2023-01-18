Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $696.36 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 126% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

