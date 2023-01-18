Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,851.38 in Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 7,294 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $23,851.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,530.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

