Regents of The University of California Purchases Shares of 49,842 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Affirm makes up about 0.2% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $751,812. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm Trading Up 5.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 227,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.82. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

