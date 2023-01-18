Regents of The University of California Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Regents of The University of California lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 4,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,471. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.44. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

