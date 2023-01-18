Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0029

Reef (REEF) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and approximately $62.20 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,178,992,807 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

