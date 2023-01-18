Reef One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.70 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $64.82 million and $58.70 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,175,966,250 coins and its circulating supply is 21,176,011,543 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

