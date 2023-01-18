Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

