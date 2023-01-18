Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after buying an additional 531,036 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $7,544,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $4,142,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $3,666,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

