Red Wave Investments LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.