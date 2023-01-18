RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

