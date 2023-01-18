Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $498.96. 10,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $495.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

