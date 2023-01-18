Rathbones Group Plc Purchases 4,590 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $42,177,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 49.3% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

IDXX traded up $5.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.46. 8,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,938. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

