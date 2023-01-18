Rathbones Group Plc Has $74.89 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $74,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,554 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

